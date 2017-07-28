WWE SmackDown Live: John Cena up for dream match against Shinsuke Nakamura; winner to face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam 2017

New Delhi: Former champion John Cena set up a dream match against Shinsuke Nakamura with an aim to head into SummerSlam 2017 as the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship belt against Jinder Mahal.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal came forth at SmackDown Live after win over Randy Orton in the pay-per-view event Battleground held earlier last week, questioning the legacy of the Viper. Addressing the crowd at Richmond, Virginia, holding his belt high, the Modern Day Maharaja continued that Orton had decided to face me in my own arena, on my own turf and he was proven wrong just like all the WWE fans.

Jinder Mahal then began to demand his new opponent at SummerSlam 2017. "I demand to know whose hopes I will crush at SummerSlam," said the Maharaja. And with that hit John Cena's music.

Cena first congratulated the champion on his victory at Battleground and then gave him a 'heads-up' that he would be his opponent at SummerSlam 2017 and that he would walk out of the event at 17-time World Champion.

Just in time SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan intervened to clarify that all decisions about the matches are taken by Shane Mcmohan and him. He further announced that he would Cena would face Shinsuke Nakamura, next week at SmacDown for a dream match, the winner of which would face Jinder Mahal for the championship belt at SummerSlam at Barclays Centre.