WWE SmackDown Live superstar Rusev named most underrated wrestler of 2017

WWE SmackDown Live superstar Rusev has been named the most underrated wrestler of 2017 by the 'Wrestling Observer'. The most underrated wrestler award is given to a wrestler who doesn’t get a reward despite putting in all the effort and has immense support of WWE fans.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 20, 2018, 09:27 AM IST
Comments
Photo: Twitter

The award, in place since 2002, was won by Cesaro for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017. He also holds the record for getting the award on maximum occasions.

This year Rusev did not face any competition for the title and was the unanimous winner. 

On the second position in the list is New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Stone Pitbull Tomohiro Ishii.

Other names on the list include RAW wrestler Finn Blair, Sami Zayn from SmackDown and Cesaro.

