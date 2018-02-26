WWE star Mike Kanellis had no money to eat in 2012 and now he is buying a house

New Delhi: WWE Smackdown wrestler Mike Kanellis revealed how her partner Maria once cried herself to sleep in 2012 as they had no money to eat.

Mike narrated the incident and mentioned how the couple's desire to achieve helped them buy their own property.

Mike thanked WWE for having played a major role in strengthening their financial capacity to such a level that come Wednesday, the couple will move into their new possession. Once having struggled to meet ends, Mike and Maria's perseverance has translated into a success story.

Mike has always been vocal about how WWE changed their lives and tweeted recently to reflect on their 'before and after' situation.

In 2012, after an independent show, I watched @MariaLKanellis cry herself to sleep, because we literally had no money to eat, couldn’t even order a pizza. On Wednesday we move into our new house, our first house. Never stop dreaming, never give up, trust the process!

— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) February 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the couple is also expecting a girl child this year and Maria, a wrestler herself, is presently on maternity leave.