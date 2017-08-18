WWE SummerSlam 2017: Full Match Card, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Dubbed as the second-biggest pay-per-view event in a WWE calendar, the 30th edition of WWE SummerSlam will be held on Sunday (August 20) at the Barclays Centre, New York.

The Fatal 4-way battle between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman will the highlight of the show. Last week Raw had witnessed a preview of the same where the Beast was up against the Monster after Strowman power slammed Reigns and Joe. Apart from this, Indo-Canadian wrestler and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will be up against Shinsuke Nakamura for his second title defence match in a pay-per-view event.

Leaving aside the heavyweight matches, the night will also feature John Cena going on-on-one against Baron Corbin and the United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens where SmackDown manager Shane McMahon would serve as the special referee.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2017 SummerSlam:

WWE SummerSlam matches —

Pre-show matches:

1) Akira Tozawa (c) (with Titus O'Neil) vs. Neville – Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

2) The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) (c) (with Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) – Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

3) The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz (with Maryse) and The Miztourage (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) – Six-man tag team match

Main battles:

1) Naomi (c) vs. Natalya – Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

2) Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks – Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

3) AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens, with guest referee as Shane McMahon – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

4) Randy Orton vs. Rusev – Singles match

5) Big Show vs. Big Cass, with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a shark cage – Singles match

6) Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt – Singles match

7) John Cena vs. Baron Corbin – Singles match

8) Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins – Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

9) Jinder Mahal (c) (with The Singh Brothers) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Singles match for the WWE Championship

10) Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman – Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship

SummerSlam 2017 date in India : Monday, August 21

SummerSlam 2017 Time in IST : Preview starts at 4:00 am

SummerSlam 2017 Venue : Barclays Centre, New York

SummerSlam 2017 TV Listings in India : SONY Ten 1 and HD

SummerSlam 2017 Live Streaming : WWE Network

SummerSlam 2017 Repeat Telecast in India :

August 21 at 6:00 pm IST on SONY Ten 1 and HD

August 23 at 6:30 pm IST on SONY Ten 1 and HD

August 27 at 2:30 pm IST on SONY Ten 1 and HD