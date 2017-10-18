Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

WWE super star Jinder Mahal challenges Brock Lesnar for Survivor Series

WWE super star Jinder Mahal sent an open challenge to Brock Lesnar for the Survivor Series, keeping his promise with the fans about making a big announcement. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 18, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
Comments |
WWE super star Jinder Mahal challenges Brock Lesnar for Survivor Series
File photo of WWE super star Jinder Mahal

New Delhi: WWE super star Jinder Mahal sent an open challenge to Brock Lesnar for the Survivor Series, keeping his promise with the fans about making a big announcement. 

Mahal, who was recently in India, entered the ring during WWE Smackdown with the Singh Brothers at this side.

While narrating a story about his conversation with a “young boy” in India, Mahal said he is respected more in India than America. So to set the record straight, he announced the challenge to Lesnar. 

"At Survivor Series, I am challenging The Beast. At Survivor Series, I am challenging Brock Lesnar,” Mahal said.

Tags:
Jinder MahalBrock LesnarWWESurvivor SeriesWWE Survivor SeriesWWE SmackDownwrestlingIndia
Next
Story

Usain Bolt to put Lewis Hamilton under starter's orders

Trending