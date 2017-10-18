WWE super star Jinder Mahal challenges Brock Lesnar for Survivor Series
New Delhi: WWE super star Jinder Mahal sent an open challenge to Brock Lesnar for the Survivor Series, keeping his promise with the fans about making a big announcement.
Mahal, who was recently in India, entered the ring during WWE Smackdown with the Singh Brothers at this side.
The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal has just laid down a challenge for #SurvivorSeries...to #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar?! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/gXah8sYOwt
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017
While narrating a story about his conversation with a “young boy” in India, Mahal said he is respected more in India than America. So to set the record straight, he announced the challenge to Lesnar.
"At Survivor Series, I am challenging The Beast. At Survivor Series, I am challenging Brock Lesnar,” Mahal said.