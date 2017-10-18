WWE super star Jinder Mahal challenges Brock Lesnar for Survivor Series

New Delhi: WWE super star Jinder Mahal sent an open challenge to Brock Lesnar for the Survivor Series, keeping his promise with the fans about making a big announcement.

Mahal, who was recently in India, entered the ring during WWE Smackdown with the Singh Brothers at this side.

While narrating a story about his conversation with a “young boy” in India, Mahal said he is respected more in India than America. So to set the record straight, he announced the challenge to Lesnar.

"At Survivor Series, I am challenging The Beast. At Survivor Series, I am challenging Brock Lesnar,” Mahal said.