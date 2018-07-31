हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kevin Owens

WWE wrestler Kevin Owens Calls Braun Strowman 'big idiot'

Kevin Yanick Kolbert Steen, popular by his WWE ring name Kevin Owens, has called his Summerslam opponent Braun Strowman a "big idiot".

WWE wrestler Kevin Owens Calls Braun Strowman &#039;big idiot&#039;
Photo Credit: Kevin Owens Facebook Page

Kevin Yanick Kolbert Steen, popular by his WWE ring name Kevin Owens, has called his Summerslam opponent Braun Strowman a "big idiot".

Owens, who started his professional wrestling careers in 2000, was seen in a video released by WWE saying, “You know, Braun Strowman walks around here calling himself the Monster Among Men. He threw me off of a 20 foot high steel cage two weeks ago and I’m here tonight fighting. Where is he? Some monster. Enjoy that Money in the Bank briefcase while you still can you big idiot (sic).”

Owens had been mauled by Strowman recently in the ‘Extreme Rules’ pay-per-view event where the latter had thrown the former from the op of a 20-foot cage. The two wrestlers will clash again after the WWE announced a re-match where the ‘Money in The Bank’ title is at stake.

Owens tried to steal the bright green coloured Money in the Bank briefcase of Strowman while The Monster Among Men was fighting Jinder Mahal.

While Strowman made short work of Jinder Mahal, Owens stood outside the wrestling ring with the briefcase taunting him. But the star attraction of SummerSlam will be the fight between defending Universal champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Tags:
Kevin OwensWWEBraun StrowmanSummerSlam

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close