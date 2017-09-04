close
Yamaha rule out replacing injured Valentino Rossi at San Marino Grand Prix

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 23:25
Yamaha rule out replacing injured Valentino Rossi at San Marino Grand Prix
Reuters

New Delhi: Yamaha have ruled out replacing injured Italian Valentino Rossi at this weekend`s San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

The MotoGP team said in a statement on Monday that Spaniard Maverick Vinales would be their sole rider at the eastern Italian track.

Rossi, whose title hopes are effectively over, had surgery on his broken right leg last week and left hospital on Saturday.

Doctors have said the Italian, fourth in the overall standings and 26 points behind leading compatriot Andrea Dovizioso, will need 30-40 days` rest.

Six MotoGP races remain and the Italian looks set to miss the next one after Misano, at Spain`s Aragon circuit on Sept. 24, as well although he has vowed to return as soon as possible.

In 2010, Rossi broke his right leg in practice for the Italian Grand Prix and took six weeks to return.

