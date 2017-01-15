Yogeshwar Dutt sets example for society, takes Re 1 as dowry ahead of January 16 wedding

close
The star grappler is all set to tie the nuptial with the daughter of Haryana's Congress politician Jaibhagwan Sharma, Sheetal.

New Delhi: Star Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who made India proud by winning a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, has set an example for the society by accepting a dowry of just Re. 1 for his marriage.

Nicknamed as Yogi, the wrestler floored societal customs and won millions of hearts all across India with a move which can't even be rewarded with a gold medal.

The star grappler is all set to tie the nuptial with the daughter of Haryana's Congress politician Jaibhagwan Sharma — Sheetal — on January 16.

Speaking to TOI on the matter, Yogeshwar said, "I saw my family struggle to collect dowry for the girls of the family."

"As a result, I decided on two things while growing up — I will excel in wrestling and I will not accept dowry. My first dream has been realised and now it is time to keep my second promise," he added.

Yogeshwar Dutt got engaged to Sheetal Sharma on Saturday in Rohtak and as per his mother, the family accepted a Re 1 token from the bride's family.

