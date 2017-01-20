close
Zaira Wasim involved in Twitter 'Dangal' with Sports minister Vijay Goel

She shot to fame after playing a young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's blockbuster wrestling biopic Dangal.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 18:45
New Delhi: Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who courted controversy after meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was involved in a Twitter spat with Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

On Wednesday, Goel tweeted a painting of a caged girl, which had a woman wearing hijab in the background. In the post he wrote, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters! 2/2”.

The minister was inaugurating the India Art Fest in the national capital.

Reacting to the post, Zaira replied, “Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction.”

The 16-year-old, who issued an apology recently for hurting public sentiments, also added, “Women in hijab are beautiful and free.”

Goel tried to clarify the comparison, and played down the issue saying the actor misinterpreted his comment. “You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. I’m afraid you still haven’t understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too,” Goel replied.

However, Srinagar-based Wasim was trolled on social media when photos from her meeting with Mehbooba Mufti emerged.

First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 18:31

