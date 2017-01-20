Zaira Wasim involved in Twitter 'Dangal' with Sports minister Vijay Goel

New Delhi: Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who courted controversy after meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was involved in a Twitter spat with Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

On Wednesday, Goel tweeted a painting of a caged girl, which had a woman wearing hijab in the background. In the post he wrote, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters! 2/2”.

The minister was inaugurating the India Art Fest in the national capital.

Reacting to the post, Zaira replied, “Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction.”

@VijayGoelBJP Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. (1/3) https://t.co/BIgWVstqZh — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

The 16-year-old, who issued an apology recently for hurting public sentiments, also added, “Women in hijab are beautiful and free.”

@VijayGoelBJP Women in hijab are beautiful and free (2/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

Goel tried to clarify the comparison, and played down the issue saying the actor misinterpreted his comment. “You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. I’m afraid you still haven’t understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too,” Goel replied.

You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. https://t.co/OPBy5EZifN — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017

I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too. https://t.co/h2RK3K3zIB — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017

Wasim shot to fame after playing a young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's blockbuster wrestling biopic Dangal.

However, Srinagar-based Wasim was trolled on social media when photos from her meeting with Mehbooba Mufti emerged.