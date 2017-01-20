Zaira Wasim involved in Twitter 'Dangal' with Sports minister Vijay Goel
She shot to fame after playing a young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's blockbuster wrestling biopic Dangal.
New Delhi: Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who courted controversy after meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was involved in a Twitter spat with Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel.
On Wednesday, Goel tweeted a painting of a caged girl, which had a woman wearing hijab in the background. In the post he wrote, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters! 2/2”.
The minister was inaugurating the India Art Fest in the national capital.
Reacting to the post, Zaira replied, “Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction.”
@VijayGoelBJP Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. (1/3) https://t.co/BIgWVstqZh
— Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017
The 16-year-old, who issued an apology recently for hurting public sentiments, also added, “Women in hijab are beautiful and free.”
@VijayGoelBJP Women in hijab are beautiful and free (2/3)
— Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017
Goel tried to clarify the comparison, and played down the issue saying the actor misinterpreted his comment. “You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. I’m afraid you still haven’t understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too,” Goel replied.
You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. https://t.co/OPBy5EZifN
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017
I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too. https://t.co/h2RK3K3zIB
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017
Wasim shot to fame after playing a young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's blockbuster wrestling biopic Dangal.
However, Srinagar-based Wasim was trolled on social media when photos from her meeting with Mehbooba Mufti emerged.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan
- IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
- WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review
- India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan
- Jallikattu protests continue in Tamil Nadu, sea of protesters camp on Marina beach