Zaira Wasim Trolled: Ashamed that she had to apologise, says Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday came out in support of Zaira Wasim, who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in recently released Bollywood movie Dangal.

The Dangal girl was ostensibly forced to apologise for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. The 16-year-old issued a public apology through two Facebook posted which went viral on social media. (ALSO READ: Geeta Phogat comes to rescue of Zaira Wasim; hits out at trolls, asks actress not to apologise)

Gambhir, who is known to take a strong stand on social issues, tweeted, "Calling @zairawasim "unislamic" for acting in Dangal or meeting @MehboobaMufti is naked suppression. Ashamed dat she had 2 apologise."

In her posts, Zaira said she is not a role model and should not be seen as one.

“This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met,” she wrote in one of her posts.

The left-hander, who has been one of the best left-handed batsmen for the country, also asked whether someone would do the same to the powerful Khan troika from Bollywood.

"To me whole @zairawasim episode smells of sexual bias. Can someone say d same thing 2 @aamir_khan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk?," he tweeted.

The 35-year-old said that the reason behind the incident was

"Men will be men. Insecure 2 see a girl like @zairawasim get wings. Sadly we think "Maahri Choriyan AAJ B Choron se kum hain." @aamir_khan, " Gambhir said.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Anupam Kher and Javed Akhtar also threw their weight behind the talented teenager.