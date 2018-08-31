हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistani boat

Pakistani boat seized from Sutlej in Ferozepur

The BSF jawans deputed near the BoP noticed a suspicious object floating in the river in the early hours on Sunday.

File image

Ferozepur: A Pakistani boat was seized n Friday from river Sutlej near a border out post (BoP) in Punjab's Ferozepur sector but nothing suspicious was found in it, BSF officials said.

The BSF jawans deputed near the BoP noticed a suspicious object floating in the river in the early hours, officials said.

Later, the jawans confiscated the boat and informed their seniors.

The BSF officials said it was a small wooden boat and nothing objectionable was found in it.

"It might have been a kind of a trial to push narcotics into Indian territory," an official said.

The BSF had recently recovered plastic bottles filled with heroin in Sutlej coming from Pakistan's side, he added.

Earlier this month, the counter intelligence (CI) team of Punjab police seized another boat from the banks of Sutlej near village Ali Ke along the Indo-Pak border. The words "Mir Mubarak Ali Jaan" were engraved on it in Urdu.

The boat was found tied along the river bank and nothing suspicious was recovered from it. A search operation was carried out in the vicinity to rule out any misadventure or sinister design of anti-national elements.

Pakistani boatSutlejFerozepurFerozepur sectorPunjabPakistan

