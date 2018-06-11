हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Partly cloudy Monday morning in Delhi
Representational image

New Delhi: It was a partly cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season`s average, the weather office said.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day," India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 60 percent.

Sunday`s maximum temperature settled at 38.4 degrees, a notch below the season`s average, while the minimum was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season`s average.
 

