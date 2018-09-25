Sushil Modi shamelessly begging criminals with folded hands: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Tuesday over his recent appeal to criminals to stop anti-social activities during the ongoing "Pitri Paksh" fair at Gaya.

“Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi shamelessly with folded hands begging to Criminals, not to commit any crime in next 15 days as it dents his govt’s image. Later in festive season u r free to do what u do like kidnap, loot & shoot. Shame on U Mr. Modi! The hypocrite reciter of Jungalraj,” tweeted the former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, along with a video of Modi.

Modi, while inaugurating the fortnight-long "Pitri Paksh Mela" at Gaya on Sunday, said, "I urge criminals with folded hands to give up their activities at least during the Pitri Paksh".

"You go on doing as you wish at other times and keep the police on their toes, but during these 15-16 days of religious festivities, do not indulge in any activity that tarnishes the image of Bihar, brings a bad name to the holy town of Gaya and gives the visitors a reason to complain", the Deputy CM added.

Earlier, Yadav had shared another tweet, stating, "No need to be surprised even if the infamous pair falls at the feet of criminals....After all, criminals have more AK 47 rifles than the Bihar police", Yadav remarked.

Bihar has witnessed a spurt in crimes recently.

Earlier this week, former Muzaffarpur Mayor Samir Kumar was shot dead by assailants with an AK-47.