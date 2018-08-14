हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar: Under Secretary posted at Patna Secretariat shot at, dies

An Under Secretary posted at the Patna Secretariat died after unidentified persons opened fire at him on Tuesday morning. 

Representational Image

Patna: An Under Secretary posted at the Patna Secretariat died after unidentified persons opened fire at him on Tuesday morning. 

 

According to news agency ANI, the assailants barged into his house this morning. He was later admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. 

Details of the victim have not yet been released.

According to reports, at least six other persons were injured in the attack. This is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

With agency inputs

