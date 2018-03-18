BJP needs to change mass perception, give voice to minority leaders: Paswan

PATNA: Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party needs course correction to change its mass perception.

“They (BJP) need to change mass perception in terms of minorities, dalits,” said Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party, which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

“Aren't there secular leaders in BJP?,” he went on to question.

“There are people like Sushil Modi, Ram Kripal Yadav. What happens is that their voice gets suppressed and there are others whose voice gets attention,” added Paswan.

In a series of tweet on March 14, the Union Minister's son Chirag Paswan, who's also a Lok Sabha lawmaker, said, “Bypoll results a spirit dampner.But carries message that a little course correction may not be out of place. PM's persona remains unassailable but in UP/Bihar strategies may have to be reworked.”

“The essence of wisdom is timely preparation. Perhaps an assessment of why despite noble intentions and a leadership like that of PM Modi, we hv slipped slightly in the Hindi Heartland. Concerned as our commitment to NDA ideals remain unwaivering,” he added.

The LJP chief reportedly cautioned hardcore BJP leaders to refrain from making ‘off-the-cuff’ comments to prevent distancing of minority voters including Muslims.