Girl gangraped near police station in Patna, two arrested from the spot

The Patna police on Saturday night arrested two persons who were trying to rape a minor girl in Mithapur Sabzi Mandi area. The attempt to gang rape the girl was being made by four persons at a distance of just 500 metre from the local police station.

During patrolling, policemen heard the sound of a girl crying for help and rushed to the spot. While they managed to arrest two of the accused, two others succeeded in fleeing the spot. The girl was spotted in a semi-naked condition and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the girl, she was going to board a train when the miscreants abducted her from Mithapur Sabzi Mandi area, following which they gangraped her.

The issue was immediately taken up with higher authorities. Deputy Superintendent of Police said that the victim hailed from Fatuha near Patna and that her relatives have been informed about the incident. He said that attempts are being made to arrest the two culprits who fled the spot.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chhotu and Fekan, both residents of Patna. They have confessed to the crime.