Nitish Kumar convoy attack: Bihar government forms investigation team

PATNA: Bihar government on Friday formed a team to investigate the attack on state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy.

Patna Zonal Inspector General Nayyar Hasnain Khan and Patna Divisional Commssioner Anand Kishore are members of the investigating team.

Earlier today, Kumar's convoy was pelted with stones during a 'Samiksha Yatra' in Buxar's Nandan village.

While the chief minister escaped unhurt, two security personnel in the convoy were injured.

According to an official release, Kumar said a public meeting in Dumraon block of Buxar district that the incident would be thoroughly probed.

According to reports, attackers hurled stones at the cavalcade but that did not hamper its movement. The convoy continued moving towards its destination where the chief minister launched 168 schemes involving an expenditure of Rs 272 crore before addressing a public meeting.

Nitish Kumar is on a state-wide tour since December 12 to take a stock of state government's development schemes over the years. Earlier this month, Kumar had restrained policemen from going after a group of youngsters who waved black flags at his public meeting in Saharsa district.

