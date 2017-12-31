Passengers made to wait in flights for hours after landing. Here’s why

Travellers in two flights at Patna airport were made to wait for more than an hour before they were allowed to de-board after landing. And the reason for the same was lack of parking space for the aircraft, reported Prabhat Khabar.

The incident happened on Saturday when GoAir flight 140 landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna after two IndiGo flights, which were parked in slot 1 and 5.

Slot number 4 was already occupied by an IndiGo flight since Friday night, which was not allowed to fly as the pilot had completed the permissible time limit for flying an aircraft.

The aircraft parked at slot number 4 had also occupied the space of slot number 3, hence no flight could be moved there.

Because of these factors, the GoAir flight had to remain stranded for around 1 hour 40 minutes.

The IndiGo flight parked at slot number five took off at around 5 pm, following which the GoAir could get a parking space, and the passengers could be de-boarded.

Air India flight 407 also remained stranded with passengers inside because of the same reason. The passengers inside the Air India flight were made to wait for 1 hour 10 minutes before they could get off the flight.