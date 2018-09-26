Patna Airport to get a facelift, new domestic terminal building to be built

PATNA: Patna airport is set to be upgraded as the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a new domestic terminal building in Bihar's capital, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also approved the construction of other allied structures at the Patna Airport.

The decision has been taken with a view to boost the airport infrastructure. "With the aim to boost airport infrastructure, CCEA approves construction of New Domestic Terminal Building and other allied structures at Patna Airport," government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar said.

The Cabinet also approved disinvestment for completion of incomplete projects. "CCEA approves transfer (disinvestment) of incomplete projects of Hotel Gulmarg Ashok, Gulmarg and Hotel Patliputra Ashok, Patna to the State Governments of Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar respectively," Kar tweeted.