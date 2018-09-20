Patna school principal allegedly rapes Class 5th girl for over 9 months, impregnates her; arrested

PATNA: A principal and clerk of a school in Phulwari Sharif in Patna have been arrested for allegedly raping a class 5th student for a period of over 9 months. The girl also allegedly got pregnant during the period.

The girl will be taken for a medical examination on Thursday. An investigation into the case is underway.

The clerk allegedly filmed the act and blackmailed the victim. He has also been taken into custody.

The incident came to light after the victim was taken to a doctor by her family members. Upon examination, the doctor told her that she was two months pregnant.

A case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed and the principal and his accomplice were arrested on Wednesday.