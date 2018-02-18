Patna University students’ union results declared amid stone pelting, firing

The results of the Patna University students union elections, which were held after a gap of six years, were declared late on Saturday night amid violence by supporters of the candidates. And the result also came as a surprise to some, as Divyanshu, who contested as in independent candidate after denial of ticket by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), won the elections.

Divyanshu won the Patna university students’ body election by a margin of only 112 votes, with 1862 votes in his favour and his nearest rival, Jan Adhikar Party’s Gautam Kumar getting 1750 votes. The second runner-up for the position of president was Mitu Kumari of AISA-AISF, who got 1168 votes.

The vice president spot was, however, bagged by the ABVP. Yoshita Patwardhan of the ABVP defeated Anushka Arya of AISA-AISF by more than 850 votes.

The counting of votes was, however, marred by violence between supporters of the candidates. Initially there were scuffles between groups, but later the supporters resorted to stone pelting and vandalised public property. Some of the miscreants resorted to firing as well, reported Prabhat Khabar.

Here are the results:

Divyanshu – President with 1862 votes

Yoshita Patwardhan – Vice president with 1768 votes

Sudhanshu Bhushan – General secretary with 1647 votes

Azad Chand – Additional secretary with 1545 votes

Treasurer – Nitish Patel with 1206 votes

The polling for the Patna University students union elections were held on Saturday and a voter turnout of 42.56 per cent was recorded. Of over 19,000 students in the university, as many as 8458 exercised their right to vote.