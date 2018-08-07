हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Patna Junction

Wall collapses in waiting room at Patna Junction, kills 70-year-old

The incident occurred in the bathroom of the second class passengers' waiting room.

Wall collapses in waiting room at Patna Junction, kills 70-year-old
ANI Photo

Patna: At a time when Indian Railways is trying to ramp up its facilities and offer services and an experience at par with flying, infrastructure may need at urgent looking into. This need became tragically evident when a 70-year-old man died after a wall collapsed on him at the Patna Junction railway station.

News agency ANI reported that the 70-year-old man was inside the bathroom of the second class passengers' waiting room on platform 1 when its wall came crashing down. The noise of the collapse led many fellow passengers to rush inside and the elderly man was pulled out and given first aid. He was taken to a hospital by authorities but he passed away en route.

Railway authorities are investigating the matter.

The incident is likely to blot the image of Indian Railways at a time when it is looking to go high-tech. Several railway stations across the country are in line for upgrades to help improve the travelling experience of passengers.

