Watch: Fishes in waterlogged ICU ward in Patna’s NMCH hospital

Patna

Following heavy rainfall in Patna, there was heavy waterlogging in Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in the Bihar capital. Apart from the road outside the hospital the corridors, wards and even the intensive care unit of the hospital was waterlogged.

Following heavy rainfall in Patna, there was heavy waterlogging in Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in the Bihar capital. Apart from the road outside the hospital the corridors, wards and even the intensive care unit of the hospital was waterlogged.

In pictures released by news agency ANI, patients can be seen lying on bed in ICU while the room is full of rain water. The news agency also released a video wherein fishes can be seen in the water logged inside the ICU.

The situation has worsened in the city with incessant rainfall. Bailley road, which is a lifeline for commuters in the Bihar capital, was closed for commuters as a part of it caved in due to heavy rains.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also visited the site of the incident to take stock of the situation. Speaking to mediapersons, he said that a thorough probe would be conducted and those found guilt would not be spared.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said that heavy rain will continue to reel parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The weather department also forecast more rains in Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

