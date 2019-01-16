हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
10 Year Challenge: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu and many others share decade old pics

Take a close look at who all shared their photos:

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: If you happen to be on any of the social media platforms—be it Instagram, Facebook or Twitter—there is a strong possibility that your timelines have been flooded with 'before' and 'after' pictures of your friends or celebs you follow.

Well, trust social media to give birth to any new fad overnight. Currently, it's the 10 Year Challenge, often used with a hashtag as #10YearChallenge where everyone is sharing their decade old pictures from 2009 with the latest 2019 click.

So, not just your friends and connections are hit by this new challenge on social platforms but also several Bollywood celebrities have posted their old and new pictures with beautiful captions.

From Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty to Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan, Daisy Shah amongst a bevy of stars have not shied away from sharing their old snaps on the public platform.

The pictures clearly show how much a person changes over a period of time but embracing your inner beauty and letting go of any insecurity makes you a better person. Our celebs have no qualms in sharing their old pictures where most of them look visibly different.

Now, this challenge looks fun and is driving the netizens crazy!

Must Watch