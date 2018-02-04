13 years of Black: If anyone deserves an Oscar, it’s you, Dilip Kumar told Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: While everyone is talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving the audience a larger than life cinematic experience with his latest flick 'Padmaavat', megastar Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic about the filmmaker's 'Black' that was released on this day 13 years ago.

On the completion of 13 years of the film, Big B on Sunday took to Twitter to share a letter written by none other but his idol Dilip Kumar years ago. He also shared his experience of working with Bhansali and how it still haunts him.

"T 2604 - 13 Years of BLACK .. and the greatest compliment from my idol Dilip Saheb, Dilip Kumar - Yusuf Khan ! .. the history of the Indian Film Industry shall always be referred to as ‘.. before Dilip Kumar; and after Dilip Kumar ..," Big B wrote.

T 2604 - 13 Years of BLACK .. and the greatest compliment from my idol Dilip Saheb, Dilip Kumar - Yusuf Khan ! .. the history of the Indian Film Industry shall always be referred to as '.. before Dilip Kumar; and after Dilip Kumar ..' pic.twitter.com/QEhnGiSpvh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

In the letter, Dilip wrote, "My Dear Amitabh: With tears of pride in her eyes Saira handed over the print out of your eloquent tribute to my work in your blog. I read it once, then again and again. As you yourself would be keenly aware, we actors are completely oblivious of ourselves and our surroundings while we perform and, even when we watch our work in the rushes shown to us, our senses and vision are trained to detect shortcomings more than accomplishments. That's the only way we may know to improve and render performances that come close to our satisfaction. And it is always the audience who have the absolute right to acclaim or reject our work, however hard we may have worked to achieve perfection and excellence.

I am certainly privileged to know from your affectionate compliments that someone as knowledgeable and competent as you have liked my work. Yes, now that you have reminded me, I can recall the scenes that brought us together before the cameras for Shakti. I should say the respect and admiration are mutual. Not just Shakti, your work in several films I have watched has been world class and inimitable.

In recent times, I can remember Black and, if I remember right, Saira and I were at a loss for words at the premiere night, after the curtain came down, to express our myriad feelings of admiration for your outstanding performance. It is a pity the film missed the Oscar nomination. If any Indian actor, in my personal opinion, deserves the world’s most coveted award, it is you. I have heard so much about Paa which we didn't catch up. You know how Saira is - she would never see me die in my films and she could not muster the courage to see your death scene in Paa.

Thank you, Amitabh, for your warm love and good wishes. May God keep you, Jaya and your family happy always."

Directed by Bhansali, 'Black' released on February 4, 2005 and revolved around a blind and deaf girl, who lives life to the fullest. The role was played by Rani Mukerji. Amitabh played an Alzheimer's patient in the film who was also the tutor to Rani's character.

The film was a commercial success and turned out to be the second highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide in 2005.

He shared candid pictures from that year and tweeted, " And the accolades for the film Black and the recognition never ever fades...humbled honoured and blessed...national award and many others...'

T 2604 - 13 YEARS of my film 'BLACK' .. an incredible experience ! still haunts me in extraordinary memory and detail of working with the genius of SLB .. the Bhansali !!__ pic.twitter.com/7488TCqPhE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

T 2604 - .. and the accolades for the film BLACK and the recognition never ever fades .. humbled honoured and blessed .. national award and many others .. Salman and Hollywood actor, too .. and the family at the National Awards .. they the best pic.twitter.com/1WBjNbqTdc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

Amitabh swept several awards for his role in the movie, including a national award for Best Actor.