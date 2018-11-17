हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri

1971 India-Pakistan war hero Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri inspired Sunny Deol's character in Border

His heroics inspired filmmaker JP Dutta to make a film on the Battle of Longewala titled 'Border' with Sunny Deol essaying his character.

1971 India-Pakistan war hero Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri inspired Sunny Deol&#039;s character in Border
Photo courtesy: Film still

Hero of 1971 war, Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, who was suffering from cancer, breathed his last at the age of 78 in Mohali on Saturday. The military veteran was the recipient of country's second highest gallantry award, Mahavir Chakra for defending the Longewala Post.

Chandpuri, who was the Army major during the 1971 war, held his post through the night in the famous battle of Longewala in Rajasthan with just 120 men against the 2000-3000 strong assault force of Pakistani army.

His heroics inspired filmmaker JP Dutta to make a film on the Battle of Longewala titled 'Border' and his character was played by Sunny Deol. Sunny, as Chandpuri, in the film was seen depicting exceptional courage and determination while motivating and encouraging them to beat back the enemy until reinforcements arrived. He and his men inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy, and forced them to retreat, leaving behind 12 tanks.

The film released in 1997 and turned out to be the highest grossing film of the year in the country.

The songs of this movie became extremely popular and evergreen, especially the patriotic song 'Sandeshe Aate Hain' which attained huge appreciation and soon became a patriotic anthem. 

With the film, JP Dutta intended to make an appeal against the war. The climax of the film shows most of the soldiers, dead and the pain and trauma it causes to their family members.

