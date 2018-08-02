हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
36 years of 'Coolie' accident: Amitabh Bachchan tweets how prayers kept him alive

In 1982, news shocked the country Amitabh Bachchan met with a near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie which landed him in the hospital battling for his life.

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is till date grateful for everyone's prayers, which brought him back to life after he sustained a near-fatal injury while shooting for the 1983 film 'Coolie'.

Fans across the globe are marking the day by wishing the 75-year-old 'Happy Rebirth Day'. on Thursday, Amitabh took to social media to thank everyone who prayed for him when he was fighting for his life.

"To them that have sent greetings for my 2nd birthday Aug 2, a recovery from my Coolie accident, I send my gracious thanks .. it shall be difficult for me to acknowledge and thank all .. but I do know that it was your prayers that saved my life," tweeted the 'Thugs of Hindostan' star.

He also mentioned the incident in his blog, he wrote, "There is enormous amounts of celebratory mention and wishes for the 2nd of August, the day when I recovered from my Coolie accident .. to live another day , through the prayers of the millions that saved my life through their devotion to the Almighty .. a most heavy debt that I shall happily bear, and ever be in a state of never being able to repay it ."

"There is sufficient media coverage on those times and days .. for me then to elaborate would be boring and repetitious .. best then to avoid and be in gratitude and prayer," Big B added.

The Shahanshah of Bollywood further said that someday, he will talk about the episode in detail.

"There is a long history to the events of those times .. one that shall not be able to be narrated here .. though I do make insincere promises that someday they shall be spoken of ," the veteran actor wrote.

Last year, Abhishek Bachchan too had shared a throwback photo of his 'Paa' in the hospital while he along with his sibling Sweta and their cousins had been to visit him.

The caption read: “taken in the mid 80's ( 1985 if memory serves). I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of "Coolie" in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was... why isn't he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.”

Check out the post:

Amitabh Bachchan

On a related note, the incident took place when Amitabh was accidentally punched in the gut while shooting an intense fighting sequence opposite co-star Puneet Issar, which resulted in an internal abdominal injury.

Amitabh was immediately rushed to a nearby where he was reportedly declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator. After undergoing several surgeries, finally, on August 2, Big B moved a muscle and that's how the day became his "second birthday."

On the professional front, Amitabh is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' also featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. His last release '102 Not Out' enjoyed a good word of mouth publicity at theatres. 

