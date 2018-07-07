हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
95-year-old singer leaves everyone spellbound with her performance—Details inside

The song, a devotional number, received a wonderful response from the audience which left the singer quite emotional. 

Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

New Delhi: They say that it is never too late to chase your dreams and this 95-year-old woman just proves it! Meet Parvati Seshnandan, who released her first song at the age of 95 and left everyone spellbound by her singing prowess.

Parvati wrote the song 30 years ago and has finally released it. She has been fond of singing from her childhood but until now she would sing songs only while cooking food in the kitchen. However, this is the very first time that the talented woman's song has been released in front of nearly 150 listeners in Matunga Mysore Association Hall of Mumbai. 

What's more fascinating is that Parvati had no professional training, yet, her singing was perfect. 

Parvati sang the song in praise of Lord Ayyappa. Even though there were other singers in the program who sang in praises of different gods, it was the 95-year-old lady's song that got everyone emotional. 

Parvati is a resident of Kerala and was born in the year 1923. She settled in Mumbai after her marriage in 1940. The much-talented singer is a devotee of Lord Ayyappa and has been visiting the pilgrimage centre  Sabarimala since several years. Parvati's daughter,  Kalyani, is very happy with her mother's success.

