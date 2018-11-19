हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

A toy shop in Kerala sells 'Taimur' dolls. Don't believe us? Check this out

The whole nation has been under the spell of Bollywood's youngest superstar Taimur Ali Khan, who by the way has not made his debut on the big screen yet. If gushing over Taimur's pictures weren't enough, a toy shop in Kerala has made 'Taimur dolls' and the doll looks exactly like our baby Tim.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The whole nation has been under the spell of Bollywood's youngest superstar Taimur Ali Khan, who by the way has not made his debut on the big screen yet. If gushing over Taimur's pictures weren't enough, a toy shop in Kerala has made 'Taimur dolls' and the doll looks exactly like our baby Tim.

A Twitter user with a verified profile has shared the picture of the doll and captioned it, "Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala..."

This can be the best present for all the Taimur aficionados, who dote on his pictures and love him unconditionally.

Seconds after his birth, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's baby started trending on social media. At first, his historical name became a topic of discussion and now the baby himself refuses to leave people's mind. He is the most-searched personality on the internet.

 During Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, he revealed that Taimur tops the paparazzi's rate card. It is not known to many that the Paparazzi has a set of rate card for each celebrity including the next-gen star-kids, even Sara, who was the guest at his show with her father Saif, was surprised to know this.

The Royal baby celebrated his first birthday on December 20 at his ancestral palace in Pataudi. The bash was attended only by a handful of people including family members and close friends. He was seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying a ride on a tractor in the countryside. His parents presented a beautiful gift to him on his birthday – a forest with plants that would cultivate local crops, fruits and vegetables.

Although Taimur's parents are not quite happy with the attention that the little one gets from the photographers, we are not sure how they would react to the Taimur dolls!

 

