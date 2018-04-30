A video of Sridevi imitating Janhvi Kapoor's Hindi accent is going viral–Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to make her debut in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 'alongside Ishaan Khatter. But not many of you would know that there was a time when Janhvi couldn't utter a sentence in Hindi properly. An old video of Sridevi mocking Janhvi's Hindi accent is going viral on social media.

Many years ago, when Janhvi was still in school, Sridevi and Janhvi were present at the press conference. One of the journalists asked Janhvi to answer the question in Hindi. She did answer the question but in a broken Hindi. Just then Sridevi intervened and requested the reporters not to ask Janhvi to answer questions in Hindi. She then mimicked how Janhvi speaks in Hindi and the mother-daughter duo burst out laughing.

Check out the video right here:

A post shared by Bebo Bollywood(@bebobolly) on Apr 28, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

Janhvi will be seen making her big screen debut this year with 'Dhadak'. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions' and is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Janhvi will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in the film. It is the official remake of the Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

The film will be hitting the screens on July 20, 2018. Besides Janhvi, this year will also mark the Bollywood debut of other star kids such as Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan.