Taimur Ali Khan

A video of Taimur Ali Khan see-sawing with Rannvijay Singha's daughter is going viral on social media-Watch

Internet's baby crush Taimur Ali Khan is having a gala time in London with his parents and aunts

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Internet's baby crush Taimur Ali Khan is having a gala time in London with his parents and aunts. Well, not just that, the little one has also found a new friend, who lovingly calls him 'Timbur'. Recently, the social media was abuzz with Taimur and Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat's park diaries.

Check out the videos shared by fanclubs

In the video, Kainaat can be seen laughing like there's no tomorrow but our baby Tim is clearly not impressed. He makes a grumpy face throughout the ride but that makes us wonder what irks the little baby?

Dressed in red polo t-shirt and shorts, Taimur plays with a bubble gun while Kareena can't take her eyes off him in another video.

Check out the video:

 

 

Earlier, actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha's wife Prianka Singha, who is also in London these days shared a picture of her daughter Kainaat and Taimur sitting adorably on a Zoo bench.
Her Instagram story also had a picture of the two lovely mommies chilling together along with their babies respectively. 

Baby Nawab, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance.

Also, another social media favourite star kid happens to be Taimur's cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's gorgeous little baby girl Inaaya is a carbon copy of Taimur and together they make the photo frame look gorgeous.

Inaaya's deep blue-green eyes will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

