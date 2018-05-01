Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt's ''shramdaan'' on Labour Day

Latur: On the occasion of International Labour Day, Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt undertook `shramdan` - also known as contribution of labour - in Latur, Marathwada here.

The event was organised by Aamir`s Paani Foundation, which works in the area of water conservation."We have started this movement from the most affected areas. After covering the drought-hit areas, we will walk towards the cities," the `Thugs of Hindostan` star said on Tuesday.

The `Dear Zindagi` star had announced her involvement in the shramdaan for this year on Twitter.She had tweeted, "Tomorrow that is the 1st of May.. I will be at a village in Marathwada, doing shramadaan with a shovel in my hands. What`s your plan? @paanifoundation @satyamevjayate @aamir_khan #PaaniFoundation."