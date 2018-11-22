Aamir Khan and daughter Ira's airport look shouts 'comfort'—See pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and daughter Ira were recently spotted at the airport and the paps went crazy clicking them together. The father-daughter duo went twinning in blue. Aamir was seen in a comfy blue sweatshirt and trousers with his favourite purple pillow. Well, the actor never leaves his place without his pillow and is more often than not been seen carrying one while travelling.

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and daughter Ira were recently spotted at the airport and the paps went crazy clicking them together. The father-daughter duo went twinning in blue. Aamir was seen in a comfy blue sweatshirt and trousers with his favourite purple pillow. Well, the actor never leaves his place without his pillow and is more often than not been seen carrying one while travelling.

Well, coming back to the style thing. His daughter Ira kept it casual with a blue jacket and black jeggings. She added drama to the outfit with her black high boots and hair kept open. Aamir was seen donning spectacles and tan colour sling bag. Check out their pictures from the airport:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Aamir's latest release 'Thugs Of Hindostan' received a lot of flak from the audiences. The film tanked at the Box Office despite having biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Aamir in 'Dhoom 3' previously.

Aamir has not announced his next project officially as yet. 

