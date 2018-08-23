हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
eid al adha 2018

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao celebrate Eid with Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra—See pics

Aamir and Fatima will share the screen space yet again in 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. 

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao celebrate Eid with Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra—See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The festival of Eid evokes love, friendship and brotherhood. It brings people together and gives them a chance to spend quality time with family and friends. Eid-Al-Adha was observed on August 22 this year and many Bollywood stars celebrated with family, friends and co-stars.

'Dangal' sisters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures from the celebrations. The two celebrated the festival along with Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and other friends. The director of Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari was also present in the celebrations.

Check out the pics here:

 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on

 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra(@sanyamalhotra_) on

Fatima and Kiran looked lovely in sarees which they paired with matching earrings, donning the ethnic attire with grace and elegance. Sanya looked pretty in her pink coloured traditional outfit and long, stylish earrings. Aamir can be seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama which makes him look absolutely dashing.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' released on December 23, 2016, broke several records at the box office. Fatima played the grown-up Geeta Phogat while Sanya played the role of her sister, Babita.

Aamir and Fatima will share the screen space yet again in 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. The film is slated to release in November this year.

