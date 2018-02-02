PadMan promotion: Aamir Khan challenges Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to pose with sanitary pad

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan on Friday accepted Twinkle Khanna's 'PadMan challenge' and posed with a sanitary napkin.

The actor shared a photo on his Twitter handle where he is seen holding a sanitary napkin in his hand and captioned the photo as, "Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan."

In his tweet, Aamir challenged megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to pose with a sanitary napkin.

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna was challenged by Arunachal Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur on whom 'PadMan' is based. Muruganantham invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines and created menstrual hygiene in his village.

Check out Twinkle's post here.

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018

'PadMan', directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, will hit screens on February 9. It stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The film happens to be Twinkle Khanna's maiden production venture.