PadMan promotion: Aamir Khan challenges Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to pose with sanitary pad

In his tweet, where the star is himself posed with a sanitary napkin, has asked megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to take up the challenge.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 02, 2018, 18:05 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan on Friday accepted Twinkle Khanna's 'PadMan challenge' and posed with a sanitary napkin. 

The actor shared a photo on his Twitter handle where he is seen holding a sanitary napkin in his hand and captioned the photo as, "Thank you @mrsfunnybones 
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan."

In his tweet, Aamir challenged megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to pose with a sanitary napkin. 

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna was challenged by Arunachal Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur on whom 'PadMan' is based. Muruganantham invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines and created menstrual hygiene in his village.

Check out Twinkle's post here.

'PadMan', directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, will hit screens on February 9. It stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The film happens to be Twinkle Khanna's maiden production venture. 

