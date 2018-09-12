हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan is having a 'Thug' life, Katrina Kaif shares pic proof

Several pictures from the film sets have been flooding the internet making fans all excited to watch this Bollywood extravaganza!

Aamir Khan is having a &#039;Thug&#039; life, Katrina Kaif shares pic proof
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most awaited films this year happens to be Yash Raj Films' 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. The movie is being directed by 'Dhoom' fame Vijay Krishna Acharya and boasts of having a dreamy ensemble star cast in lead roles.

The epic saga features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh playing pivotal parts. Katrina recently took to her Instagram account and shared an unseen picture of 'thug' Aamir who is chilling with a pipe.

Check out here:



View this post on Instagram


#thuglife @_aamirkhan

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It will hit the screens this Diwali on November 7, 2018. This is first time that Aamir will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Several pictures from the film sets have been flooding the internet making fans all excited to watch this Bollywood extravaganza!

On the professional front, Katrina is also busy with Salman Khan's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was set to play the female lead. However, she made a last minute exit and Kat came on board. 

Tags:
Aamir khanKatrina KaifThugs of Hindostanthugsaamir khan picBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close