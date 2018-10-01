हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar post heartfelt notes for 'first lady' Krishna Raj Kapoor

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor breathed her last on October 1 at 4 am. She died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 88. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer Karan Johar took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute for Bollywood's first lady.

New Delhi: Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor breathed her last on October 1 at 4 am. She died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 88. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer Karan Johar took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute for Bollywood's first lady.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir Khan wrote, 
"If Raj Kapoor was an institution in filmmaking,  Krishnaji was an institution in living life. 
A very sad loss to all of us.  
My love and warmth to Randhirji,  Rishiji, Chimpuji,  Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family.  
We love you Krishnaji."

While Karan Johar who was extremely close to Krishna Raj Kapoor penned an emotional note. He wrote, "The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty."

"Regret to announce I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully," Randhir Kapoor said in a statement.

Her granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote: "I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi."

Just yesterday, Rishi Kapoor left for the US for a medical treatment. The film industry took to Twitter to express sorrow over Krishna Ji's demise.

 

 

 

Karan JoharAamir khanKrishna Raj KapoorRiddhima Kapoor Sahni

