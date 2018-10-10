हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan pulls out of film citing #MeToo, issues detailed statement

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a joint statement about the ongoing #MeToo movement. They also stated that they “are committed to doing any and everything to make the film industry a safe and happy one to work in”.

In the statement shared by Aamir, he has mentioned that he was about to work with someone who has been accused of sexual misconduct so they have decided to 'step away' from the film.

Read his complete statement here:

“As creative people, we have been committed to foregrounding and finding solutions to social issues, and at Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind. We strongly condemn any act of sexual harassment, and equally we condemn any and all false accusations in such cases.

Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. Upon enquiry, we found that this particular case is subjudice, and that the legal process is in motion.

We are not an investigative agency, nor are we in any position to pass judgement on anyone – that is for the police and judiciary to do. So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film.

We do not want our action to reflect in any manner on the people involved in this case.

We believe that this is an opportunity for the film industry to introspect and take concrete steps towards change. For far too long women have faced the brunt of sexual exploitation. It has to stop. In this regard we are committed to doing any and everything to make our film industry a safe and happy one to work in.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his big project Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

