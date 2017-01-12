close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 16:33
Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ girls Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh ‘wrestle’ for Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter – Cute!!!

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ girls - Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh – are big Shah Rukh Khan fans. A few days back, Sanya, who played Babita Kumari Phogat in ‘Dangal’ took to her Instagram page to post a video that shows her recreated version of SRK’s ‘Mitwa’.

If you missed it, watch it here:

And boy, the man himself loved it. He took to Twitter to compliment Sanya for her version of Mitwa and wrote a flattering remark. He said, “@sanyamalhotra07 will have to relearn from u. Fantastic. (sic).”

The video in question was brought to SRK’s notice by SRK fans in Cuttack, Odisha.

On seeing the Badshah’s response to Sanya’s video, Fatima, who essayed the role of Geeta Kumari Phogat, was green with envy.

She tweeted: “@sanyamalhotra07 yeh dekh ne se pehle main Marr kyun nahi gaee  sanya I am disowning you! # jealous ok. Bye. (sic).”

Well, girls, be cautious, ‘Papa’ Aamir Phogat is watching!!! 

First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 14:40

