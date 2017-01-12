Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ girls Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh ‘wrestle’ for Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter – Cute!!!

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ girls - Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh – are big Shah Rukh Khan fans. A few days back, Sanya, who played Babita Kumari Phogat in ‘Dangal’ took to her Instagram page to post a video that shows her recreated version of SRK’s ‘Mitwa’.

If you missed it, watch it here:

Mitwwaaaaaaa Shot by our very own human jib Mr @niteshtiwari22 and of course world-class editing by me #shootshenanigans #dangalthrowbak A video posted by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:49am PST

And boy, the man himself loved it. He took to Twitter to compliment Sanya for her version of Mitwa and wrote a flattering remark. He said, “@sanyamalhotra07 will have to relearn from u. Fantastic. (sic).”

@sanyamalhotra07 will have to relearn from u. Fantastic. https://t.co/5AbqICigav — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 9 January 2017

The video in question was brought to SRK’s notice by SRK fans in Cuttack, Odisha.

Sir, mera toh Happy new year hogaya @iamsrk — Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) 9 January 2017

On seeing the Badshah’s response to Sanya’s video, Fatima, who essayed the role of Geeta Kumari Phogat, was green with envy.

She tweeted: “@sanyamalhotra07 yeh dekh ne se pehle main Marr kyun nahi gaee sanya I am disowning you! # jealous ok. Bye. (sic).”

@sanyamalhotra07 yeh dekh ne se pehle main Marr kyun nahi gaee sanya I am disowning you! # jealous ok. Bye. https://t.co/4qalADSjqo — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) 9 January 2017

Well, girls, be cautious, ‘Papa’ Aamir Phogat is watching!!!