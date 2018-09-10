Aamir Khan saved the life of a technician -here's how!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir Khan saved the life of a technician -here&#039;s how!

New Delhi: Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan turned out to be a saviour for his Dangal sound engineer Shajith Koyeri, when suffered a massive stroke.

According to reports, Shajith Koyeri who had worked with Aamir Khan in Dangal suffered a massive stroke and was taken to a hospital. However, he had no doctors to attend to him even after lying on the hospital bed for hours. 

With no other means to get treated, the technicians family got in touch with the Aamir Khan and asked for help. And within no time, Aamir turned up at the hospital around mid-night.

The actor rushed him to Kokilaben Hospital and immediately got him treated.

This noteworthy act has taken the internet by storm as Aamir Khan fans took to Twitter to show their love and respect for the actor. 

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bach

