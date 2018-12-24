Aamir Khan says he looks at the story first when signing a film

New Delhi: In his career spanning over four decades, Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan has given several blockbusters. One of his most loved films is 2016-released 'Dangal' which was based on the life story of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters.

The actor recently got candid about his journey in the film industry and said that when it comes to signing a film, he first looks at the story.

"When I sign a film, I first look at the story or the script...Actors and technicians are all a part of the film but it all begins with the writer. The writer is the origin and the most important aspect of the making of a film," Aamir said in a statement.

Film-wise, Aamir may not a had a great year as his much-anticipated flick 'Thugs Of Hindostan' sank miserably at the Box Office. However, taking the full responsibility for the failure of the film, the actor moved on with his next project.

If reports are to be believed, Aamir is producing a multi-movie series based on 'Mahabharata'. The magnum opus is likely to be co-produced by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chief Mukesh Ambani. The ambitious project is estimated to cost a whopping Rs 1,000 crore for the entire series.

However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

In the meantime, the actor is also judging Cinestaan India's Storytellers Script Contest.

So while sharing what he expects from the aspiring writers, he said: "We are looking at somebody with an imagination and a different story or scenario that we come across, where the characters have been well written, the premise and goal is clear and where the whole journey of the story is highly entertaining and engaging. That's what we look for in a good script."

Cinestaan India's Storytellers Script Contest is launched by Cinestaan Digital Pvt. Ltd. As a part of the contest, the winners with the best script will be awarded a prize of Rs 25 lakhs