Aamir Khan talks about Bengaluru molestation case, calls it sad and shameful

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently opened up about the recent mass molestation incidents that happened in Bengaluru on the New Year Eve. The 51-year-old superstar also expressed his concern over the same and stated that fast judiciary is needed to deal with such acts.

"When law is strengthened & judiciary works fast that is when big changes will happen," ANI quoted Mr Perfectionist as saying.

He further said that both – centre and state – need to work on such 'sad and shameful' incidents.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday night in and around the junction of Brigade Road and M G Road, where thousands had gathered to herald the New Year.

As per the eyewitness, women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.

(With PTI inputs)