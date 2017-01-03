Aamir Khan talks about Bengaluru molestation case, calls it sad and shameful
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently opened up about the recent mass molestation incidents that happened in Bengaluru on the New Year Eve. The 51-year-old superstar also expressed his concern over the same and stated that fast judiciary is needed to deal with such acts.
"When law is strengthened & judiciary works fast that is when big changes will happen," ANI quoted Mr Perfectionist as saying.
He further said that both – centre and state – need to work on such 'sad and shameful' incidents.
The alleged incident happened on Saturday night in and around the junction of Brigade Road and M G Road, where thousands had gathered to herald the New Year.
As per the eyewitness, women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury
- Bengaluru molestation case: Salim Khan seeks PM Narendra Modi's intervention
- Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar react to SP leader Abu Azmi’s chauvinist remarks
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui says digital media is bringing out hidden talent
- Shakti Mohan gives befitting response to body shamers – Read
Top Videos
-
Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
-
Rescue hut with life-saving facilities set up for people passing through Rohtang pass
-
Service charge in restaurants to now be paid according to customer discretion, says govt
-
Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China