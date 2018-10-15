हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Koffee With Karan

Aamir Khan to make solo appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan season 6 -See pic

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has shot for an episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan episode season 6.

Aamir Khan to make solo appearance on Karan Johar&#039;s Koffee with Karan season 6 -See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has shot for an episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan episode season 6.

Announcing the same, Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "@_aamirkhan in the koffee house!!!!! #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar !! Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with him!!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial was the master and the judge of that round!!!."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Koffee with @_aamirkhan !!! #thuginthehouse

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Earlier, Karan had announced that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are going to be the first guests of the season six. Post which Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan will also make an appearance.

Last year, Karan's show gave birth to the never-ending nepotism debate. All hell broke loose when Kangana accused Karan of being the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on national television. There was a lot of mud-slinging post the episode was aired but soon Karan and Kangana were seen together at an event which suggests that they have now buried the hatchet.

Koffee with Karan starts from October 21. 

