Aamir Khan trolled for sharing food pictures during Ramzan, haters slam him for chilling with daughter

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is the latest celebrity to bear the brunt of being a public figure on social media. The terrific actor posted some pictures of his family on Facebook where he can be seen chilling with daughter Ira. Aamir got trolled for sharing such a picture and also for posting food photos during the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan.

Aamir and his family celebrated cousin Mansoor Khan's 60th birthday. For the unversed, he had directed 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', a film which starred Aamir and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles back in 1988.

Now coming back to the family pictures, in one of the clicks, the actor and his daughter Ira can be seen in a playful mood and chilling. However, social media trolls slammed the actor for sharing such a photo.

Also, he received severe backlash from haters for posting food pictures during the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan.

In the past several celebs have been targetted by the trolls. From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta to Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra etc, all have been attacked by trolls on social media.

On the professional front, Aamir will next be seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' which is currently being shot. The adventure drama is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and has an ensemble star cast. The movie features Fatima Sana Sheikh, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali this year.