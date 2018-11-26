हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao turn fun characters from Asterix—See pics

Aamir, meanwhile has not announced his next project.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is known for being a family man. He recently took to Instagram and shared some really cool pictures of an Asterix theme party which the talented filmy duo hosted at home for their son Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir wrote in the caption: “Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid!”



View this post on Instagram


Obelix, Dogmatix, Asterix and Getafix the druid!

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on



View this post on Instagram


And Obelix is refused the magic potion by Getafix!!!

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Aamir channelled his inner Obelix while Kiran and kid Azad too played different characters from the famous French comics series. Other kids too were invited to the fun party organised on a Sunday.

On the work front, Aamir's last release 'Thugs Of Hindostan' failed to create any magic on the big screens. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who had previously directed the superstar in 'Dhoom 3' could not match up to the expectations of delivering a mega hit.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' featured Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles and Katrina Kaif in a pivotal part. The movie also starred Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in an important role.

This was the first time that Big B and Aamir shared screen space together. The venture was backed by Yash Raj Films.

Aamir, meanwhile has not announced his next project.

 

 

