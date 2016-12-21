Aamir Khan's special gesture for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan revealed!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday hosted a special screening of his upcoming film 'Dangal' in Mumbai. An array of stars came together for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial and watched the movie with full enthusiasm.

But, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were not spotted during the screening.

Turns out that Mr Perfectionist is keen to show his flick to the other two Khans. And, as a special gesture, he has invited them for the same whenever they are free.

"I have messaged both of them (Shah Rukh and Salman), whenever they want to see the film. Both are busy now, so whenever they want to see we will screen it," PTI quoted the 51-year-old actor as saying.

This clearly tells us that the opinion of the 'Karan Arjun' of B-Town matters to him when it comes to cinema.

'Dangal' will be hitting the silver screens on December 23 this year. It is based on the real-life journey of wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat. The movie also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.