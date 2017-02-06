Aankita S Lokhaande’s ‘boxing’ video will inspire women to grow stronger
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 09:08
Mumbai: TV actress Aankita S Lokhaande, who won a million hearts by portraying the character of Archana in Zee TV’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’, took to Twitter Sunday to post an inspiring video.
The pretty girl can be seen wearing boxing gloves and showing some of her defence skills.
Check out the video embedded below:
Be stronger than your excuses pic.twitter.com/SqZDPyDEUT
— Aankita s lokhaande. (@anky1912) 5 February 2017
Well, we are sure, Anky’s boxing training video will inspire women to grow stronger.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 09:08
