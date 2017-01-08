close
Aaradhya Bachchan, Azad Rao Khan’s annual day performance VIDEOS are adorable – WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 17:08
Aaradhya Bachchan, Azad Rao Khan's annual day performance VIDEOS are adorable – WATCH

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan had a great time cheering for their daughter Aaradhya while she was performing on stage on her school’s annual day. And the one standing next to her during her performance was Aamir Khan’s younger son Azad Rao Khan.

Seated in the front row, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aamir clapped for the kids who were performing with their classmates on the stage. Nita Ambani was spotted sitting next to them.

A diehard fan of the Bachchans took to Twitter to share videos of Aaradhya’s performance.

Check out the videos posted by @TasnimaKTastic, a fan who is followed on Twitter by both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan.

The kids are students of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 17:08

