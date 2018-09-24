हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Aaradhya is free to pick a career of her choice, says daddy Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya will be seen together in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gulab Jamun'. 

Aaradhya is free to pick a career of her choice, says daddy Abhishek Bachchan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Doting daddy Abhishek Bachchan and hands-on mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have always maintained that their daughter Aaradhya is free to follow her dreams and that they will support her.

Abhishek, who was recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan' opened up on how Aaradhya is free to decide her own career path. India TV quoted the actor as saying this on the sidelines of Jagran Cinema Summit. He said, “As far as Aishwarya and I are concerned, be it tomorrow, twenty years down the line or whenever, whatever she decides, we will support her no matter what. That's what our parents did for us as well. As a parent you want the best for your child. What she decides to do is completely her choice. We will never weigh down on her, that this is what we expect you to do. We would be proud of her regardless of what she becomes.”

Adding more, he said, “Dad never brought his work home. The first time I saw my father come home in a costume was when he was shooting 'Insaniyat' and he came home for lunch dressed as a police inspector. Otherwise, we never grew up like a typical film industry kids. None of the film magazines were allowed in the house. There was a press ban going in at that time with my father. We, for many years, didn't even know the concept of a film industry. It was our normal life.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya will be seen together in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gulab Jamun'. 

Tags:
Abhishek BachchanAaradhya BachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close