Aashka Goradia's washboard abs will make your jaws drop—Pics

New Delhi: Television's famous face, Aashka Goradia is a fitness freak and you will know that if follow her on social media. The telly actress has taken up yoga big time and religiously practices it every day. And we must say, it has paid it off quite well.

Aashka recently shared pictures of her flaunting the kickass abs she has achieved after a lot of hard work. Check out her caption here: “Do it again. Play it again. Sing it again. Read it again. Write it again. Sketch it again. Rehearse it again. Run it again. Try it again. Because again is practice, and practice is improvement, and improvement only leads to transformation. #yogaforlife

@ibrentgoble thank you a thousand times!! Trash comments and Trash thoughts in Trash!”

Do check out her video as well:

Aashka became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkusum' in 2003. She then went on to portray the iconic role of Kallavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. The actress even participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 and remained one of the most popular contestant that year.

The actress tied the knot with Brent Goble, a businessman on December 1, 2017. All her close friends from the telly world made way for her wedding besides her family. Also, she had a Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3 2017.

Aashka and Brent participated together in dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'.